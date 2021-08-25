Daily Weather Forecast For Tucson

TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 106 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 107 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 105 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.