Orlando, FL

Orlando Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bcKjZrG00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

