Orlando Weather Forecast
ORLANDO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
