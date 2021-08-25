Orlando Weather Forecast

ORLANDO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 76 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 76 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 77 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, August 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 76 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



