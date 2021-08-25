Daily Weather Forecast For Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
