Rainy forecast for Miami? Jump on it!

(MIAMI, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Miami Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Miami:

Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 79 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 81 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 82 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, August 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 82 °F 12 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.