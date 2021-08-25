Cancel
Miami, FL

Rainy forecast for Miami? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 4 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Miami Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Miami:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bcKjTYu00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 81 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 82 °F
    • 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
202
Followers
444
Post
10K+
Views
