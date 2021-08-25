Cancel
San Diego Post

San Diego Weather Forecast

San Diego Post
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bcKjSgB00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

