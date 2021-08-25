San Diego Weather Forecast
SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
