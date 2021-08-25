Weather Forecast For Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 105 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Haze during the day; while clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 78 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 82 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0