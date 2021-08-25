Cancel
Las Vegas News Beat

Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bcKjQuj00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 80 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Haze during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 78 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 81 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 82 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Las Vegas, NV
