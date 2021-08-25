Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Wednesday rain in Cleveland: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 4 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cleveland Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cleveland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bcKj3wV00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

