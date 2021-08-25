4-Day Weather Forecast For Chicago
CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
