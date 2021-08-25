Daily Weather Forecast For Houston
HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0