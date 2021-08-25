Cancel
Houston, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Houston

Posted by 
Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 4 days ago

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bcKiw4U00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

