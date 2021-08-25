Daily Weather Forecast For Houston

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



