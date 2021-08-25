Lincoln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
