Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bcKiatk00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
773
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lincoln Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy