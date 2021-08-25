Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Sun forecast for Fort Worth — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 4 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Worth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Worth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bcKiXCR00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tarrant County Today

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
681
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Events on the Fort Worth calendar

1. Getting Started With Essential Oils - Fort Worth; 2. Fort Worth Fairytale Ball; 3. FREE Walking Tour of The Canyon - Stories of "the 7th Street Gang"; 4. Lesa Pamplin for Judge Campaign Presents "Boots and Suits"; 5. Author Visit with Charlaine Harris;
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lisa's Food Mart at 2315 Nw 24Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Diesel: Fort Worth's cheapest, according to survey

(FORT WORTH, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.54 in the greater Fort Worth area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Worth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.65, at Murphy Express at 2228 Jacksboro Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 3410 Decatur Ave.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Lifestyle wrap: Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Life in Fort Worth has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fort Worth area, click here.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1000 Ne Ih-820 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1510 S University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Your Fort Worth lifestyle news

(FORT WORTH, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fort Worth area, click here.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Diesel lookout: $0.50 savings at cheapest Fort Worth station

(FORT WORTH, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Fort Worth, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Worth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.69, at Texaco at 2616 Jacksboro Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 3410 Decatur Ave.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Taco restaurant in Sundance Square closes

(Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash) (FORT WORTH, Texas) Revolver Taco Lounge in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square Plaza has closed, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The restaurant opened in June, operating like a pop-up. A much simpler version of Revolver Taco was previously opened in 2012 on West Seventh Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy