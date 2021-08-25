Daily Weather Forecast For San Jose
SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
