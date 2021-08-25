Cancel
San Jose, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For San Jose

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bcKiUYG00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

