Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 4 days ago

PLEASANTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bcKiSmo00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tri-Valley Tribune

Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton, CA
264
Followers
458
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities. Whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy