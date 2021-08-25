Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Manhattan

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bcKiRu500

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
828
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy