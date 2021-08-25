4-Day Weather Forecast For Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
