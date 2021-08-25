Cancel
Walnut Creek, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Walnut Creek

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bcKiQ1M00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

