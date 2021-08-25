3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) A sunny Wednesday is here for Dallas, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dallas:

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.