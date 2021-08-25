4-Day Weather Forecast For Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
