Daily Weather Forecast For Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
