Fairfield, CT

Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 4 days ago

FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bcKiKyE00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

