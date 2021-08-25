Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
