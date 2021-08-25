Seattle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Light Rain
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
