Seattle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Light Rain High 69 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.