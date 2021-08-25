4-Day Weather Forecast For Phoenix
PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 110 °F, low 86 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 112 °F, low 85 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 112 °F, low 86 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 108 °F, low 83 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
