Phoenix, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Phoenix

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 4 days ago

PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bcKiICm00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 86 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 85 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 86 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
