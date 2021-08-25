Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Weather Forecast For Atlanta

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 4 days ago

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bcKiHK300

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

