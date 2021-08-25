Cancel
Pacifica, CA

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Pacifica

The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 4 days ago

(PACIFICA, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pacifica Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pacifica:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bcKiGRK00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Pacifica Post

The Pacifica Post

Pacifica, CA
With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

