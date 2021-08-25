Alameda Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALAMEDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
