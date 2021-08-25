Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Half Moon Bay, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Half Moon Bay

Posted by 
HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 4 days ago

HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0bcKiEfs00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
HMB Local Updates

HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay, CA
91
Followers
381
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Tickfaw, LAPosted by
Tickfaw (LA) Weather Channel

Tickfaw Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tickfaw: Saturday, August 28: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, August 29: Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane conditions also possible during the day;
New Roads, LAPosted by
New Roads (LA) Weather Channel

New Roads Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in New Roads: Saturday, August 28: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August 29: Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane conditions also possible during the
Welsh, LAPosted by
Welsh (LA) Weather Channel

Welsh Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Welsh: Saturday, August 28: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August 29: Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane conditions also possible
Lockport, LAPosted by
Lockport (LA) Weather Channel

Lockport Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lockport: Saturday, August 28: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane conditions also possible overnight; Sunday, August 29: Hurricane Conditions Possible; Monday, August 30: Hurricane conditions
Uxbridge, MAPosted by
Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Uxbridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Uxbridge: Saturday, August 28: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August 29: Mostly Cloudy; Monday, August 30: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 31: Partly sunny
Vidalia, LAPosted by
Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel

Vidalia Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vidalia: Saturday, August 28: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August 29: Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible
Hugo, MNPosted by
Hugo (MN) Weather Channel

Hugo Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hugo: Saturday, August 28: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, August 29: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, August 30: Sunny

Comments / 0

Community Policy