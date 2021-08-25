Daily Weather Forecast For Half Moon Bay
HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
