Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milpitas, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Milpitas

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 4 days ago

MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bcKiDn900

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
384
Followers
449
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milpitas, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Friday has sun for Milpitas — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MILPITAS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milpitas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy