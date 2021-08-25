4-Day Weather Forecast For Milpitas
MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
