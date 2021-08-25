Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, CA

Wednesday has sun for Newark — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
East Bay News
East Bay News
 4 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newark. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newark:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bcKiCuQ00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
East Bay News

East Bay News

Newark, CA
286
Followers
435
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Weather Forecast For Newark

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Newark: Saturday, August 28: Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight; Sunday, August 29: Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, August 30: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, August
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newark. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Newark calendar: Events coming up

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. YARD SALE with FURNITURE FOR SALE; 3. Speed Reading Class - Fremont; 4. Challenge Your Teen Tennis Player With Our Clinics!; 5. Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing;
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Check out these homes for sale in Newark now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Super sharp, updated 4 bedroom 2 bath in tremendous location!! Expanded and remodeled in 2012 with quality materials and attention to
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Newark area, click here.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Newark events coming soon

1. FREE Mariachi Festival; 2. Rockin’ Tots – Ages 6 & Under Jump Hours Your little ones will have a blast on the trampolines at Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park during their Rockin’ Tots jump hours– jump hours designed specifically for kids ages 6 and under! Rockin’ Tots offers a dedicated
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Here’s the cheapest gas in Newark Saturday

(NEWARK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newark area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 43621 Pacific Commons Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at 76 at 4190 Mowry Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Top homes for sale in Newark

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Mayra Vera - 510-557-0603 - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1:30-5pm. This property features a open concept kitchen with lots of storage, stainless
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Live events on the horizon in Newark

1. Learning Tree Preschool Summer Fest; 2. Swiss National Day Celebration; 3. Hawaiian Fall Bash; 4. Fremont, CA: Trivalley Running Club Thursday Fun Group Run at Dick's Sporting Goods; 5. Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing;

Comments / 0

Community Policy