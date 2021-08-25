Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, CA

Saratoga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 4 days ago

SARATOGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bcKiB1h00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
247
Followers
440
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(SARATOGA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saratoga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saratoga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy