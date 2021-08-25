Saratoga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SARATOGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
