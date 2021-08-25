Cancel
San Mateo, CA

San Mateo is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Peninsula Digest
 4 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Mateo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Mateo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bcKiA8y00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

