San Francisco Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.