San Francisco Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
