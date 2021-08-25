Cancel
Patriots stock up, stock down in 2021 preseason: Cam Newton starting to fall as Mac Jones is hot on his tail

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots will put a bow on their exhibition season when they play host to the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. With the preseason nearing its end, we're only going to get one more look at players before the action unfolds for real in the regular season. This gives some of them one last chance to convince the coaching staff that they are either worthy of being a part of the opening 53-man roster or simply solidifying their role for the upcoming year.

