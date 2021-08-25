Cancel
Politics

Uganda says it has taken in 51 evacuees from Afghanistan at request of US

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Ugandan officials on Wednesday announced that the country had taken in 51 evacuees from Afghanistan at the request of the United States. A statement from Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the evacuees were men, women and children who had undergone COVID-19 testing and security screening. No additional details regarding the identities of the evacuees were provided and it was not immediately clear where the evacuees would be relocated.

The Hill

The Hill

MSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
NBC News

Women and girls in Afghanistan are 'petrified.' This is what women's rights organizations are doing about it.

The Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan, plunging the nation into a humanitarian crisis that is particularly dangerous for the country’s 14 million women and girls. “The speed at which this has happened was a great surprise. We’d been anticipating this, but we thought it would be a couple more weeks,” said Yasmeen Hassan, executive director of human rights organization Equality Now. “Huge amounts of work has been done in women’s rights, education and political participation. I think we’re back to square one and that is very alarming.”
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Militaryhngn.com

US Military Aircraft Hits Afghanistan Ground as Taliban Makes Rapid Advances

As foreign troops leave Afghanistan and the Taliban make fast combat gains, the U.S. will continue a constant cadence of airstrikes. Biden Ordered B-52 Bombers and AC-130 To Hit Afghanistan Grounds. In a recently published article in MSN News, President Joe Biden authorized B-52 bombers and AC-130 Spectre gunships to...
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Afghan refugees express relief, loss after arriving in US

Shima, a 30-year-old Afghan woman, choked up as she displayed a picture on her mobile phone of her two daughters, aged six and 10. "My girls are in Afghanistan and I am in America," she told reporters shortly after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. "I'm dead, dead," Shima said as she began to sob and covered her face with her hands. "I'm dead." Shima, who goes by a single name, arrived with her husband but they were unable to immediately bring their daughters with them.
ImmigrationEsquire

Ashraf Ghani Is One Afghan Refugee Who's Safely Away

Ashraf Ghani, of whom most Americans had never heard until he stopped being president of Afghanistan in one quick hurry over last weekend, has found a temporary landing spot in that home office of plutocrats in exile, the United Arab Emirates. From the New York Times:. It was a spectacular...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
@JohnLocke

Biden Team Denies the Obvious About Afghanistan

John Daniel Davidson of the Federalist notes a disturbing problem in the Biden White House. For days now, reports coming out of Afghanistan have chronicled the dire situation of Americans unable to get to the airport in Kabul, unable to get past Taliban checkpoints outside the airport, and unable to get through the airport gates because of the desperate and sometimes deadly mobs gathered there. …

