Uganda says it has taken in 51 evacuees from Afghanistan at request of US
Ugandan officials on Wednesday announced that the country had taken in 51 evacuees from Afghanistan at the request of the United States. A statement from Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the evacuees were men, women and children who had undergone COVID-19 testing and security screening. No additional details regarding the identities of the evacuees were provided and it was not immediately clear where the evacuees would be relocated.thehill.com
