Asian paper wasp nests found to have bright green fluorescence

Having citronella candles and other bug repellant on hand is key when battling mosquitos during the summer months. According to Good News Network, there are a few methods, confirmed by science, that will repel these insects. First off, mosquitos are attracted to humans and animals based on CO2 from breath. Once they get close, they will use other signals, like heat and olfactory scents, to land on people or pets. Sweating boosts olfactory smells, which can stem from lactic acid and ammonia, and allows mosquitos to sense your chemicals. To effectively keep mosquitos at bay, scientists say that your repellants should have two things: deet and icaridin.