Wildlife

Asian paper wasp nests found to have bright green fluorescence

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers with members from Sorbonne Université, the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology and Université de Paris, has found that the nests of multiple species of Asian wasps display bright green fluorescence under a UV lamp. In their paper published in Journal of the Royal Society Interface, the group describes their harrowing treks through multiple North Vietnamese tropical forests at night and what they found.

