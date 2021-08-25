Doctor Who Producer: Morbius Doctors Scene "Wasn't Thought Out At All"

As Bleeding Cool's television editor, this is when I'm supposed to come up with something cute or funny or snarky as a segue into the point I'm trying to make, but this is something that's been bugging me since it was announced that Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall would be leaving the long-running series by the end of next year (more on that below). Why do British and British-wannabe fans have this hard-on about the Doctor Who showrunner "having" to be British? I'm not talking "thinks" or "strongly believes"- they come at you when you bring up the idea of anyone non-British running the shop like you just s**t on their Corn Flakes after shooting Bambi's mom. Now here are the two reasons I usually hear so let's look at them: