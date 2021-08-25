Doctor Who Producer: Morbius Doctors Scene "Wasn't Thought Out At All"
Philip Hinchcliffe, the producer of Doctor Who in the 1970s, has admitted that the "Morbius Doctors" moment from 1976 led to the current controversial "Timeless Child" storyline that was just thrown together and he and the writers never thought it through. That moment came from the 1976 "The Brain of Morbius", a pastiche of the Frankenstein plot, where the 4th Doctor fought Morbius, a renegade Timelord whose brain was the only part of his body still intact as he tried to take over the universe. As they faced each other in a psychic battle, images flashed on the screen that was said to be of the Doctor's previous – and unknown 8 regenerations – alongside the faces of the 1st (William Hartnell), 2nd (Patrick Troughton), and 3rd (Jon Pertwee) Doctors appeared.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0