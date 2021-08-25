Thunderful & Headup Games Highlight Five Titles At Gamescom 2021
Thunderful Publishing and Headup Games have dropped info on five games they're showing off as part of Gamescom 2021. All five are titles we've talked about in the past as we have the info from both companies down below, but it comes with the added bonus of having free demos for both White Shadows and Crowns & Pawns available on Steam to check out. Enjoy the info below as we head into the digital version of Gamescom for the rest of this week.bleedingcool.com
