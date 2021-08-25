Cancel
Massachusetts school mask mandate expected to be issued Wednesday

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley is expected to formally issue a statewide mask mandate for all public K-12 students and staff on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted Tuesday in favor of Riley having the authority to mandate masks in public schools. It would require students 5 years of age and older, staff, and educators in public K-12 schools to wear masks while indoors until at least Oct. 1.

