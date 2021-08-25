Absolutely , Mine is Houston, big city big research inst. Perfect

08.16.2021 | HOUSTON – Per Union Pacific Railroad’s press release: Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive Returns in 2021 With Ten-State Tour; Stops Aug. 17 in Houston, Texas Big Boy No. 4014, the famed Union Pacific steam locomotive built in the 1940s to conquer mountains while carrying equipment in support of World War II, is embarking on a 10-state tour and will be on public display Aug. 17 in Houston, Texas. Train enthusiasts of all ages will get a chance to talk to the steam crew, tour the “Experience the Union Pacific” rail car – a railroad museum on wheels – and take a “selfie” with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one still in operation. This is the first time Big Boy has gone on tour since its post-restoration debut in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. It is returning in 2021 with a tour that includes whistle-stops in more than 90 communities and one-day public display events in five major cities: Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; St. Louis, Missouri; and Denver, Colorado. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/