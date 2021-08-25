Cancel
Texas State

Absolutely , Mine is Houston, big city big research inst. Perfect

Cover picture for the articleI really think the ACC should look at the state of Texas. Houston or Texas -- Absolutely , Mine is Houston, big city big research inst. Perfect ** -- VTNSC 08/25/2021 08:31AM. What? They are talking about scheduling teams on the west coast. ** -- VTNSC 08/25/2021 08:36AM. From a...

Texas State
Houston, TX
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Houston, TXsportswar.com

Big-12 might not want Houston (link)

The obvious culprit is the 3 remaining Texas schools. Very shortsighted on their part. Houston has tremendous upside and would only strengthen the position of the Big-12 in the state vs. the two soon-to-be SEC schools. If the Big-12 is shortsighted in this regard, then they deserve to fail.
Texas Stateonscene.tv

Union Pacific Big Boy 4014 Rests Overnight In Texas | Houston

08.16.2021 | HOUSTON – Per Union Pacific Railroad’s press release: Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive Returns in 2021 With Ten-State Tour; Stops Aug. 17 in Houston, Texas Big Boy No. 4014, the famed Union Pacific steam locomotive built in the 1940s to conquer mountains while carrying equipment in support of World War II, is embarking on a 10-state tour and will be on public display Aug. 17 in Houston, Texas. Train enthusiasts of all ages will get a chance to talk to the steam crew, tour the “Experience the Union Pacific” rail car – a railroad museum on wheels – and take a “selfie” with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one still in operation. This is the first time Big Boy has gone on tour since its post-restoration debut in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. It is returning in 2021 with a tour that includes whistle-stops in more than 90 communities and one-day public display events in five major cities: Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; St. Louis, Missouri; and Denver, Colorado. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Houston became 'the blob that ate East Texas' by building big. Is it time for that to change?

For decades, Houston has been building and building and building so much so that the city has been called — lovingly or not — “the blob that ate East Texas.”. That relentless expansion powered the region’s growth into the fifth-largest metro area in the nation and a robust economy to match. But a buildup of all the same sorts of projects — especially highways — is leaving local leaders straddled between past strategies and unproven alternatives, between more sprawl and urbanization.
Texas StatePoints and Travel

51 Best & Fun Things to do in Houston Texas (2021 Attractions)

Are you looking for a great city to visit in Texas? Well, I have got one for you where you can experience shopping, dining, unique attractions, historic buildings, and Texas-sized culture all wrapped into one! It is none other than the city of Houston Texas, a place where I find no shortage of things to do!
Texas Statesportswar.com

Why would other Texas schools want to give Houston equal ground?

Why would other Texas schools want to give Houston equal ground? ** -- VaTechHokiesACC 08/29/2021 6:53PM. What TV Network will pay for Houston? New state for ESPN, nope. Fox nope. -- Stech 08/28/2021 2:22PM. You really do not understand the situation down there. *** ** -- M-I-C 08/28/2021 3:13PM. Would...
Texas StateKSAT 12

Emu on the loose! Big bird eludes capture in small Texas town near Houston

ROMAN FOREST, Texas – An emu had quite the adventure last week after running loose and eluding capture in a small Texas town, just northeast of Houston. According to Roman Forest Police Department, the big bird was “running at large in the city” on Thursday after it escaped the woods before officers could locate him.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Porta’Vino restaurant concept set to go big in Houston

When he first opened the BYO wine restaurant Porta’Vino in March 2020, owner Bill Floyd expected he’d serve a modest 100 customers a night at 7800 Washington. It turns out he underestimated the public’s hunger for the casual Italian dining concept with its fair corkage fee and a proprietary wine list of choice, affordable bottles.
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

Well-known Houston trainer dies of COVID, ABC13 confirms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A well-known Houston trainer who once worked with superstar Beyoncé died during his tough battle with COVID-19, ABC13 confirmed. Craig Adams died on Tuesday after contracting the virus. According to an Instagram post published by Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, Adams had been dealing with kidney failure.
Texas Statedailynurse.com

Latest Texas Surge: “It’s Going to be Close”

More Texas hospitals are reporting a shortage of ICU beds than at any other time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state 18 months ago — just one sign among many that the health crisis is on track to reach its most dangerous phase yet, health officials say. The latest...
Texas StatePosted by
96.5 The Rock

Texas Parent Disrobes at School Board Meeting to Prove Point About Masks

Now here's something you don't see every day. A parent bared all this week to prove a point at a Dripping Springs, Texas school board meeting. James Akers anecdotally said he ran traffic lights, which almost killed somebody, then parked in a handicapped spot because all the other spots were full just to get to the meeting. Akers was trying to make his point about how sometimes following the rules, such as wearing a mask, is for the benefit of others.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Most expensive high school football stadiums in Texas

A Los Angeles sportswriter inadvertently went viral last week when he posted a video of a California high school football stadium and breathlessly asked his Twitter followers if any Texas schools could top it. More for you. Gear up for back-to-school football with up to 75% off... Uh ... yes,...
Houston, TXMySanAntonio

Big Boy stops in Houston: A relic of the past or a glimpse into the future?

There's something to say about struggling to find parking just to get a look at a proud fixture of railroad history. Such was the situation I found myself in Tuesday morning outside the Amtrak station near downtown Houston, where Union Pacific train No. 4014, also known as "Big Boy," was stopped for the day. The 1940s steam locomotive was built specifically to traverse the steep terrain of the Rocky Mountains under heavy load and stopped in Houston this week as part of a national tour.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

They’re Baaaaack! Young Renters Are Flocking Back to Dallas for Big-City Life

This study hits close to home for me. My Millennial daughter landed a job on Fifth Avenue and just moved from her Austin apartment to New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen. So, naturally, as a concerned father, I’m paying attention to RENTCafé’s recently released Mid-Year Report. Based on rental activity in the first half of this year, younger generations and renters by choice are moving to big city life at pre-pandemic levels.
PoliticsTexas Monthly

Quiz: Which of These Weird Texas Town Names Are Real?

It’d be hard not to run into one or two oddly named cities or towns in Texas, a state with over a thousand incorporated municipalities. But as anyone who’s lived here long enough—or who’s driven past enough rangeland, roadkill, and starry skies knows—Texas is home to more than a few places with distinctly strange names. So why not find out whether you really did see an exit sign for Tuxedo or a distance marker to Cornbread? And did the magical waters of Wizard Wells really prompt a renaming of the town in the mid-1800s? Was Zipperlandville the land of zippers, a funny coincidence, or a place based in fiction? Test your knowledge of the nooks and crannies of the Lone Star State by guessing which of these quirky town names are real.
Houston, TXCleanTechnica

Does Houston Really Want To Lead The Energy Transition, Or Is This Just More Greenwashing By Big Oil?

Houston wants to lead the transition to sustainable energy, according to the Greater Partnership of Houston, which has put out a webpage with information on Houston’s role in the energy business. There’s even a video. Although the wording leads one to think that Houston wants to transition to renewables, it’s heavily citing fossil-fueled energy talking points. So how will Houston lead the global energy transition?
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

28 Teen Girls Have Gone Missing in Texas during Summer 2021

28 teen girls. 28 teen girls from in Texas aren't home as of this writing today, and to me, that's a major problem. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, these girls aren't just from our major cities. From Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, to Orange, Somerville and Athens their families need to know where they are.

