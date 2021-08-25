Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Eight ways scientists are unwrapping the mysteries of the human brain

By Hannah Thomasy
MIT Technology Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no greater scientific mystery than the brain. It’s made mostly of water; much of the rest is largely fat. Yet this roughly three-pound blob of material produces our thoughts, memories, and emotions. It governs how we interact with the world, and it runs our body. Increasingly, scientists are beginning to unravel the complexities of how it works and understand how the 86 billion neurons in the human brain form the connections that produce ideas and feelings, as well as the ability to communicate and react. Here’s our whistle-stop tour of some of the most cutting-edge research—and why it’s important.

www.technologyreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Living Brain#Human Brain#Brain Atlas#Brain Initiative#The Salk Institute#The Broad Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains'. Then, The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result will help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases. "Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbor cell types similar to those found in the body," said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Science

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson's disease (PD)—more than the total number of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and Lou Gehrig's disease (or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Every year, an additional 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder. Who is most at risk for incurable disorder, what are the symptoms, and what is the number one cause? Read on to find out—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Rare new brain disorder identified in a young patient

Little Addison Black has had a difficult start to life as she has battled a rare condition that only affects a handful of youngsters worldwide. The five-year-old has Poretti-Boltshauser syndrome, an illness which causes delayed brain function and speech problems that can lead to an array of challenging behaviors. It...
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Binge drinking brain switch identified by scientists

LINKÖPING, Sweden — A neural switch that triggers compulsive drinking has been discovered in the brain. Researchers from Linköping University in Sweden say a small group of nerve cells makes some people more likely to binge on wine, beer, or spirits – even when they’ve had enough. The discovery opens...
ScienceNature.com

Identification of novel drug targets for Alzheimer’s disease by integrating genetics and proteomes from brain and blood

Genome-wide association studies (GWASs) have discovered numerous risk genes for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but how these genes confer AD risk is challenging to decipher. To efficiently transform genetic associations into drug targets for AD, we employed an integrative analytical pipeline using proteomes in the brain and blood by systematically applying proteome-wide association study (PWAS), Mendelian randomization (MR) and Bayesian colocalization. Collectively, we identified the brain protein abundance of 7 genes (ACE, ICA1L, TOM1L2, SNX32, EPHX2, CTSH, and RTFDC1) are causal in AD (P < 0.05/proteins identified for PWAS and MR; PPH4 >80% for Bayesian colocalization). The proteins encoded by these genes were mainly expressed on the surface of glutamatergic neurons and astrocytes. Of them, ACE with its protein abundance was also identified in significant association with AD on the blood-based studies and showed significance at the transcriptomic level. SNX32 was also found to be associated with AD at the blood transcriptomic level. Collectively, our current study results on genetic, proteomic, and transcriptomic approaches has identified compelling genes, which may provide important leads to design future functional studies and potential drug targets for AD.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Doctors Trying To Unravel Mystery Behind COVID-19 Brain Fog, Neurological Issues

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Health experts are warning people about the side effects COVID-19 can cause. According to recent data, as many as 30 percent of patients suffer from long-term neurological or psychiatric symptoms. When Claudia Perez contracted COVID at a family gathering, she experienced most of the symptoms, we’ve all heard about, body aches, coughing, congestion, chills, and a fever. However, when she returned to work a few weeks later, it was her mind that became the problem. “Third week I went back to work, and I found I couldn’t read emails, couldn’t concentrate, I couldn’t comprehend anything I was reading,” Perez...
Mental HealthMIT Technology Review

Our brains exist in a state of “controlled hallucination”

When you and I look at the same object we assume that we’ll both see the same color. Whatever our identities or ideologies, we believe our realities meet at the most basic level of perception. But in 2015, a viral internet phenomenon tore this assumption asunder. The incident was known simply as “The Dress.”
Sciencespring.org.uk

The Mark Of A High IQ Brain

The findings for fluid intelligence — the brain’s raw speed — were different for men and women. The brains of people with high IQ have very efficient wiring, research shows. The brain’s ‘wiring’ or ‘white matter’ refers to the nerve fibres that transmit information between areas. White matter is sometimes...
Sciencetexasbreaking.com

Scientist Infecting Humans With Delta Variant; Participants Paid Up to £4,500

British researchers and scientists are growing the Delta COVID variant to purposely infect volunteers. The samples are being developed for challenge trials, and participants can be paid up to £4,500. Challenge trials mean infecting healthy people with the virus, then giving them the vaccine to see if it can clear...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

How does COVID affect the brain?

Scientists are becoming more and more concerned with the emergence of a syndrome termed “long COVID”, where a significant percentage of sufferers of COVID-19 experience long-lasting symptoms. Studies suggest symptoms remain for approximately 5-24% of confirmed COVID cases, at least three to four months after infection. The risk of long...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

The 'Second Brain' in Your Gut Might Have Evolved Before The Brain in Your Head

The enteric nervous system (ENS) in our gut operates a lot like other neural networks in the brain and the spinal cord – so much so that it's often called the 'second brain'. Now a new study has revealed more about how exactly the ENS works. Using a recently developed technique combining high-resolution video recordings with an analysis of biological electrical activity, scientists were able to study the colons of mice, and in particular the way that the gut moves its contents along. One of the key findings was discovering how the thousands of neurons inside the ENS communicate with each other,...
scitechdaily.com

Brain Mechanism Behind Compulsive Alcohol Use Discovered

A small group of nerve cells in the brain determines whether an individual continues to consume alcohol even when it has negative consequences. This is the conclusion of a study carried out on rats by researchers at Linköping University, Sweden. The scientists have identified a previously unknown mechanism that may be a suitable target for treatment by medication. The study has been published in the scientific journal Science Advances.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Neurons in visual cortex of the brain ‘drift’ over time

New research from Washington University in St. Louis reveals that neurons in the visual cortex — the part of the brain that processes visual stimuli — change their responses to the same stimulus over time. Although other studies have documented “representational drift” in neurons in the parts of the brain...
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

Left-Handedness and Brain Asymmetry: A Genetic Link

Left-handedness and asymmetries in brain structure are linked. Left-handers show a rightward shift in brain asymmetry. Several genes associated with left-handedness were also associated with asymmetries in brain structure. Early left-right axis determination processes in the brain link left-handedness and asymmetries in brain structure. Why are some people left-handed?. About...
ScienceSentinel

Where is the memory in the brain? – basic science

The following article answers the question that Violeta Reys, 7 years old, asked for the series “Children’s questions, answers from science”. Iván Izquierdo, an Argentine neuroscientist with a naturalized Brazilian, used to say: “We are what we want to forget”. For him, forgetting was the most fascinating biological phenomenon of memory. In fact, we have to forget to remember. I can remember my mother’s date of birth in a millisecond, but I don’t always have to trigger this memory, it is stored in certain places in the brain. But where?

Comments / 0

Community Policy