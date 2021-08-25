Cancel
More People Are Betting On The Detroit Lions More Than Any Other Team

By Clay
 4 days ago
According to BetMGM, more people are betting on the Detroit Lions to make the playoffs than any other team. I know. Any real Lions fan knows better than to bite on any preseason hype, but this is really happening. According to betting insider Darren Rovell, more people are using the BetMGM app to bet on the Lions to actually make the playoffs this year. I'm sure there are a bunch of other reasons people are making this crazy bet, because it definitely can't be based on the team itself.

