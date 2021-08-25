Cancel
Mercedes-Benz To Cut 50% Of Engine Lineup

By Sebastian Cenizo
 4 days ago
Emissions regulations are not easy to meet. In fact, they can be so expensive (in terms of engine research and development), that massive conglomerates like Volkswagen and BMW figured it would be more economical to cheat them than to meet them. Mercedes was affected too, and although it has surely learned its lesson, it has also realized that continually developing new engines is just too expensive. That's why it is pulling out of motorsport to focus on EVs and why the next Mercedes-AMG C63 will feature a 2.0-liter hybrid adapted from that of smaller models instead of a C-Class-specific motor. And now Merc's COO estimates that 50% of its number of engines will be culled because of new emissions regulations.

carbuzz.com

