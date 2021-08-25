Mercedes-Benz To Cut 50% Of Engine Lineup

The Nurburgring is something of a Mecca for motorsport enthusiasts. Regardless of how invested you are in cars, the racetrack remains the benchmark for testing all of the abilities that a driver must perfect if they want to be fast on tarmac. The track's various camber, elevation, and surface changes are also a big part of why many cars are developed there, testing every part of a car's handling. However, not everyone who wants to can afford to drive a supercar there, which is why some companies offer sports cars and supercars and a driving instructor to help you experience the Ring's greatest thrills. But what happens when things go wrong? Well, nothing about a bad day at the Ring is cheap, as the below video shows.