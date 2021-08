Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When's the last time you wrote something that you knew nobody else would read? While plenty of us stop journaling as kids, reintroducing the practice as an adult has been shown to work wonders for mood and outlook. Here, writers and therapists weigh in on how to start a journaling routine you'll actually stick with, for the sake of your mental health.