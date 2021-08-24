Notes from the Nile

On April 3, my first day of vacation in Egypt, my phone erupted in a flurry of texts from friends, asking if I was lining up on the streets of Cairo to watch the spectacle of the mummy parade. For those unfamiliar with recent terrestrial movements of ancient Egyptian immortals, the Pharaohs’ Golden Parade celebrated the conveyance of 22 royal mummies in elaborate, shock-absorbing chariots, from their longtime dwelling at the old Egyptian Museum in the city’s downtown nerve center, Tahir Square, to their new home in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat. My friends assumed I wouldn’t miss the likes of Ramses II or Queen Hatshepsut ambling through the streets of Cairo.