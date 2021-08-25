Cancel
Grandville, MI

Infusion Associates administers new Alzheimer’s treatment

By Ehren Wynder
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfusion Associates has completed its first Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) infusion for a patient at its Grandville location, making it the first organization in West Michigan to administer the new FDA-approved drug treating Alzheimer’s disease. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved Aduhelm, also known as Aducanumab, on June 7 using the...

Grandville, MI
Michigan Health
