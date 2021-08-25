Cancel
Man Dies A Day After Receiving Taiwan-Made Medigen COVID-19 Vaccine

By Meera Suresh
A 56-year-old man in Taiwan has died after he was administered the locally-made Medigen COVID-19 vaccine. He collapsed Tuesday morning, a day after he got jabbed. This is the first alleged vaccine death reported in Taiwan, with initial reports saying he died of heart attack, reports Focus Taiwan. The deceased, identified by his surname Lu, was vaccinated Monday, the first day the Medigen Vaccine Biologics vaccine was administered in Taiwan.

