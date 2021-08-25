Cancel
Boca Raton, FL

HURRICANE CENTER: One Wave Detours, Two More Remain On Track

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago
National Hurricane Center Update for August 25th, 2021.

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave that seemed to be heading in the general direction of New Jersey did what so many heading to New Jersey often do — think about it and then turn around.

The Wednesday morning update from the National Hurricane Center shows two tropical waves east of Florida — both with a good chance of forming, but neither seemingly interested in visiting the sunshine state. A third continues to be Mexico-bound. We remind our readers that the ovals around the X’s above indicate where a system or storm may form, but not necessarily a direction of travel.

This is the Wednesday morning outlook from the National Hurricane Center for August 25th, 2021:

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

  1. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the
    southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day or so from a tropical
    wave currently located over northwestern Colombia and the
    south-central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast
    to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely
    to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves
    west-northwestward to northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean
    Sea. The disturbance is expected to move near or across the Yucatan
    Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday, and move into the western Gulf of
    Mexico by Sunday where conditions could be favorable for additional
    development to occur.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
  1. A broad trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and
    thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic about 800 miles
    southeast of Bermuda. Only slow development of this system is
    expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable upper-level
    winds. Afterwards, environmental conditions are forecast to become
    more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely
    to form late this week or this weekend while the system turns
    eastward over the central Atlantic.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
  1. A tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic located
    several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is
    producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Some
    development of this system is possible over the next several days
    while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern
    tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less
    conducive for development by this weekend.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

