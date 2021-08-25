HURRICANE CENTER: One Wave Detours, Two More Remain On Track

National Hurricane Center Update for August 25th, 2021.

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave that seemed to be heading in the general direction of New Jersey did what so many heading to New Jersey often do — think about it and then turn around.

The Wednesday morning update from the National Hurricane Center shows two tropical waves east of Florida — both with a good chance of forming, but neither seemingly interested in visiting the sunshine state. A third continues to be Mexico-bound. We remind our readers that the ovals around the X’s above indicate where a system or storm may form, but not necessarily a direction of travel.

This is the Wednesday morning outlook from the National Hurricane Center for August 25th, 2021:

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the

southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day or so from a tropical

wave currently located over northwestern Colombia and the

south-central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast

to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely

to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves

west-northwestward to northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean

Sea. The disturbance is expected to move near or across the Yucatan

Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday, and move into the western Gulf of

Mexico by Sunday where conditions could be favorable for additional

development to occur.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

A broad trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and

thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic about 800 miles

southeast of Bermuda. Only slow development of this system is

expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable upper-level

winds. Afterwards, environmental conditions are forecast to become

more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely

to form late this week or this weekend while the system turns

eastward over the central Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

A tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic located

several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is

producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Some

development of this system is possible over the next several days

while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern

tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less

conducive for development by this weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

The article HURRICANE CENTER: One Wave Detours, Two More Remain On Track appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .