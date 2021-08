The election to Exxon’s board of three activist directors who are focused on environmental sustainability was an eye-opener for many corporate C-suite executives. This may not seem immediately relevant for credit unions, which are owned by members who elect their organizations’ volunteer boards. Yet, the same dynamic that is playing out on the corporate landscape applies to credit unions as well. There is a heightened level of awareness of ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues among customers, employees and investors. Members increasingly want attention drawn to these factors in the organizations they associate with. And it’s important to note that people are willing to change their financial relationships based on these factors.