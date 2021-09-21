CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymond James Financial (RJF) Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split; Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On August 24, 2021, the Board of Directors of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) approved a 3-for-2 common stock split, effected in the form of a 50% stock dividend, payable September 21, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2021. Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2021 will receive one additional share of Raymond James Financial common stock for every two shares owned. These additional shares will be distributed beginning September 21, 2021. Cash will be distributed in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price on the NYSE on September 20, 2021.

