Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Blog: Summer Of Record Highs

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, at least we will have a few shade clouds around today. And this is how it starts, another hot and humid day this August 25th. And not unlike yesterday, heat index numbers later will top 100°. And this day we will get close to a record. The forecast high is 94.

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Weather Blog: Major Hurricane Ida and a cold front

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Sunday bloggers,. It is a busy morning in the KSHB 41 weather center as we track a very strong hurricane in to Louisiana and showers and thunderstorms northwest of KC. As of 7 a.m. Sunday, Ida was 7 mph away from being a category 5....
Environmentmychamplainvalley.com

Weather Blog: Cold front arrives Monday, showers and storms possible

A few pokes of sunshine this afternoon but showers and storms are developing and moving their way to the east into the evening. Most of the rain chances wrap up around sunset, but breezy winds out of the south 10-15 mph remain. Overnight lows will stay mild and sticky in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Minnesota Statecbslocal.com

Minnesota Weather: Dry And Comfortable Start To Work Week; Rain Chances Thursday And Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After getting a good soaking, most of Minnesota will be dry and comfortable for most of the work week, according to WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows. The good news out of Saturday’s very-active weather day, which included some damaging storms, is the widespread rainfall across the state, especially in southern and southwestern Minnesota — despite some flooding. In the Arrowhead, 1.36 inches of rain fell, putting a damper on the raging Greenwood Fire. An Air Quality Alert from the smoke is in effect in the area until 9 p.m. on Monday.
Pittsburgh, PAcbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Weather: More Heat, Humidity With A Cooldown On The Way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hot and humid weather continues today. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. This could lead to heavy downpours once again. We are looking at more scattered showers and thunderstorm starting off the work week but not as hot with highs in the...
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Sun, Storms, Then A Cooler Week Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is one more hot and steamy day in store for the Chicago area, but a nice hot weekend day that turns stormy with the potential for strong or severe storms is not a good mix. Mostly sunny skies will give way to afternoon thunderstorms as a...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sun, Storms, Then A Cooler Week Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is one more hot and steamy day in store for the Chicago area, but a nice hot weekend day that turns stormy with the potential for strong or severe storms is not a good mix. Mostly sunny skies will give way to afternoon thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. Scattered afternoon storms will bring the potential for damaging winds, hail, torrential downpours and lightning. Scattered storms will develop to the west after about 2 p.m. There is a small (marginal) chance the area will see a few severe storms. Temperatures will be hot, in the low 90s. The rain in Chicago will end early Sunday night. After the cold front passes on Sunday evening, Monday brings nice weather that will be mostl sunny with seasonable temperatures in the low 80s. Ida will make landfall on the Louisiana coast laste Sunday as a major hurricane. Forecast: Sunday: Mostly sunny hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. 91 Sunday night: Rain ends early, 69 Monday: Mostly sunny and 83
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Storms Leaving Area, Quieting Down Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms were set to finish moving through the area Sunday afternoon, and things will quiet down overnight. A round of non-severe storms swept through the area late in the afternoon. The low for Sunday night is 69. On Monday, it will be partly cloudy with a high...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Week Begins Dry And Comfy Before Rains Return

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After getting a good soaking, most of Minnesota will be dry and comfortable for most of the work week, according to WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows. The good news out of Saturday’s very-active weather day, which included some damaging storms, is the widespread rainfall across the state, especially in southern and southwestern Minnesota — despite some flooding. In the Arrowhead, 1.36 inches of rain fell, putting a damper on the raging Greenwood Fire. An Air Quality Alert from the smoke is in effect in the area until 9 p.m. on Monday. There will be some isolated rainfall in parts of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy