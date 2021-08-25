Weather Blog: Summer Of Record Highs

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is one more hot and steamy day in store for the Chicago area, but a nice hot weekend day that turns stormy with the potential for strong or severe storms is not a good mix. Mostly sunny skies will give way to afternoon thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. Scattered afternoon storms will bring the potential for damaging winds, hail, torrential downpours and lightning. Scattered storms will develop to the west after about 2 p.m. There is a small (marginal) chance the area will see a few severe storms. Temperatures will be hot, in the low 90s. The rain in Chicago will end early Sunday night. After the cold front passes on Sunday evening, Monday brings nice weather that will be mostl sunny with seasonable temperatures in the low 80s. Ida will make landfall on the Louisiana coast laste Sunday as a major hurricane. Forecast: Sunday: Mostly sunny hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. 91 Sunday night: Rain ends early, 69 Monday: Mostly sunny and 83