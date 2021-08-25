Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

New 2021 Mazda MX-30 Arrives, First Shots Of The GV60 In The Metal, And Alpha Wolf Pickup: Your Morning Brief

Carscoops
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ever since Acura announced that the Integra was making a return to the market the biggest debate has centred around just how many doors it’ll sport. So far, we’ve only seen a drone-based preview sketch, which did look like it was on the two-door coupe spectrum of design, but isn’t solid enough for us to be sure. Motor1 reached out to find out more, but Acura wasn’t willing to comment, only referring to the new car as a compact premium.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazda Mx 30#Alpha Wolf#The E Gmp#Gv60#Hyundai#Kia#Subaru#Wrx#Alfa#Dodge#Coco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Old Shorty Chevy Van Is a C7 Corvette Underneath

Along with the 6.2-liter V8, it's also got Corvette suspension, a seven-speed manual, and even a working heads-up display. Vans are seeing a surge in popularity again, especially when it comes to overlanding rigs. Builds like these are designed for livability and reliability, but what if you want something a little more exciting to drive? A custom car shop in Sweden called Caresto has the answer.
CarsTop Speed

These Cars Pack The Smallest V-8 Engines Ever Put In a Road-Going Vehicle

For as long as most of us can remember, V-8 engines are associated with big power and big displacement. Although this is true for most of them, there are those that don’t share their bigger counterparts’ performance capabilities. Nevertheless, some of these engines pack a surprising amount of punch for their size. On top of that, you can find a lot of them in some pretty epic vehicles.
CarsTop Speed

Can the Honda Accord Sport 2.0t Take On The BMW 330iX In a Drag Race?

When it comes to drag-racing new vehicles, the YouTube channel Sam CarLegion does a very thorough job. Two or more cars are pitted against each other multiple times, in different drive modes. This time, it’s two of the most popular sporty sedans currently on the market – the Honda Accord Sport 2.0t and the BMW 330iX, and the result might surprise you.
Traffic Accidentsmotor1.com

Watch this Mazda MX-5 with a train horn save itself from a crash

The Mazda MX-5 has always been among the favourite cars of the tuning companies. Not only that but we’ve also seen a number of very cool cars based on the Japanese roadster, including a 1930s Alfa Romeo kit car and the retro-looking Hurtan Grand Albaycin, as well as the Chevrolet Corvette C2-inspired Mitsuoka Rock Star. But even if you are not a professional tuner, there’s always something you can do to make your Miata cooler.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Genesis GV60 EV Revealed, First Verdict On The Wagoneer, And Nissan Delivers A Sucker Punch To The Supra: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. With covid cases on the rise, some dealers are reinstating face mask rules, with the Delta variant spooking many business owners. Some are also requiring all new recruits to be double vaccinated, as well as one dealership owner going as far as to offer vaccinated members of the public a prize of $1000!.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2021 Toyota GR Yaris First Drive Review: Rally-Bred Fun Lives up to the Hype

A riotous, turbocharged engine in a lightweight body paired with grippy all-wheel drive. How could you go wrong?. Toyota has worked hard in recent times to bring back its performance edge, with cars like the 86 and the return of the fabled Supra. Both nameplates have found their fans, but both have also been treated as imperfect specimens, one chided for its lack of power, the other for its breeding. The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris rights those wrongs.
CarsAutoExpress

Mazda MX-30 GT Sport Tech: long-term test review

No doubt about it: the Mazda MX-30 is a proper oddball. We’re entertained by elements of the cabin, but bemused by some of the other engineering decisions. It’s going to be interesting to see if we’re won over as the miles increase. Mileage: 1,342. Efficiency: 3.3 miles per kWh. Where...
CarsCarscoops

Lamborghini’s New Countach Leaked, Final-Ever Ford GT Heritage Revealed, And Acura Is Bringing Back The Integra: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Rivian may look at establishing a new factory near Fort Worth in Texas. The factory, which has been named “Project Terra” in city documents, could create 7,500 jobs by 2027. It is understood that Rivian’s second factory will include battery cell production, as well as a product and technology center.
CarsPistonheads

U.S. gets first crack at new Toyota GR 86

Are we excited about the new Toyota GR 86? You betcha. It is possible that no model launched by a volume manufacturer since the millennium has worn its heart so flagrantly on its sleeve as the GT 86 did. In retrospect it seems inconceivable that Toyota did not appreciate the car's relative shortcomings - but they launched it anyway. This was how a rear-drive coupe should look and drive, it said to the world. And it was different and terrific, even with its baked-in imperfections.
CarsCarscoops

Mazda MX-5 Miata Wearing An RX-7 Rear End Looks …Not Bad?

Not long after we stumbled across an FD Mazda RX-7 equipped with the front fascia of an RX-8, a bizarre Mazda MX-5 Miata has appeared for sale in Japan. The sports car has been listed by Yahoo! Auctions but is far from a regular Miata. Gone is the old-fashioned rear of the original car and in its place sits the rear of an FD-generation RX-7. On paper, equipping a Miata with the rear from a completely different car may seem like a stupid idea but we think it actually looks quite nice.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Hyundai Elantra N Revealed, Infiniti QX80 Gets A Tech Update, And Ford Shows New Special Ice White Mustangs: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Nissan is yet to officially release pricing for the 2023 Z coupe, but they want you to know it’ll come in around the $40,000 mark. It sounds impressive when compared to the A90 Supra, but the BM-Yota collaboration isn’t the only RWD sports coupe on offer. Here are ten others that you could opt for instead, and why you should.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-5

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 227hp Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Mazda Connected Services, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose 10-Speaker Premium Audio Sound System, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Mazda Navigation System, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT, Outside temperature display, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheel Locks, Wheels: 19" x 7J Aluminum Alloy.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Machine Gray Metallic Mazda MX-5 Miata

Machine Gray Metallic 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring RWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Businessinputmag.com

Alpha Motor says it’ll debut its Wolf electric pickup in L.A. next week

Alpha Motor says it will show off its Wolf electric pickup truck next week at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles. The mysterious automaker follows in the footsteps of Tesla, which has used the museum to debut prototypes for some of its latest vehicles, including the planned Roadster and Cybertruck. Electrek earlier reported on the news.
CarsNorristown Times Herald

New Genesis GV60 Electric SUV Looks Fast

Korean luxury car brand Genesis has introduced its first all-electric model that uses parent Hyundai's dedicated electric vehicle (EV) platform. The new GV60 is an electrified crossover utility vehicle (CUV) that will lead the luxury brand to a more plugged-in future. The GV60 will use Hyundai Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which also underpins two other crossovers from the Group—the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 (Hyundai has plans to use E-GMP on around two dozen models by 2025).
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang Ice White Edition Ready To Kick It For Coupe, Mach-E

Let's address the elephant in the room right away. In its official press release on the new Mustang Ice White Edition, Ford makes no mention of the iconic '90s rapper Vanilla Ice. It's interesting considering this new appearance package is an homage to Ford's white Fox Body Mustang from the same era, not unlike the 5.0 Mr. Ice was rollin' for his infamous Ice Ice Baby music video. But we digress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy