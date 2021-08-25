New 2021 Mazda MX-30 Arrives, First Shots Of The GV60 In The Metal, And Alpha Wolf Pickup: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ever since Acura announced that the Integra was making a return to the market the biggest debate has centred around just how many doors it’ll sport. So far, we’ve only seen a drone-based preview sketch, which did look like it was on the two-door coupe spectrum of design, but isn’t solid enough for us to be sure. Motor1 reached out to find out more, but Acura wasn’t willing to comment, only referring to the new car as a compact premium.