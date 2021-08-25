Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach City Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten running for city's vice mayor

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten announced that she will run for vice mayor of Virginia Beach as current Vice Mayor James "Jim" Wood prepares to step down.

Wooten joins Councilman Aaron Rouse in running for Wood's position.

In her official statement to the Virginia Beach City Council, Wooten said she is "more than committed than ever" to serve as the city's vice mayor, and said she plans to address pertinent areas within the city's Black and minority communities as well as bring "healing, compassion, care and understanding" to the community.

Wooten also said she would work to make change within the city council's processes, procedures and priorities, increasing transparency between the council and the community.

Currently, Wooten serves as the councilwoman for Virginia Beach's Centerville District. She assumed office in 2018.

The city's new vice mayor will be elected September 7.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3

